By Regan Doherty
| DOHA, June 20
DOHA, June 20 On the outskirts of Doha, capital
of one of the world's richest countries, migrant workers who
have helped build the city's glittering skyscrapers and luxury
shopping malls live in conditions akin to a shantytown.
Clothes hang along a wall at a camp for migrant workers in
the Doha Industrial Area next to piles of garbage and abandoned
car parts, while petrol from an overflowing tank drips onto the
ground and the air reeks of the stench from an open sewer.
Indoors, a single rusty hob covered in grime suffices as kitchen
equipment.
Bhanu, a Nepalese worker living in the camp, says he puts up
with such conditions because he can earn more than he ever could
in his own country.
"I'm here so that I can send money home," he said.
But as Qatar prepares to host the 2022 World Cup soccer
tournament, and is pouring billions of dollars into an
infrastructure programme that will require vast numbers of
foreign workers, its treatment of migrant labour is coming under
the international spotlight.
There is no minimum wage in this tiny Gulf Arab state, so
while workers like Bhanu might be glad to have a job when there
are few back home and pay is higher, their wages typically range
from $8 to $11 a day, and are sometimes as low as $6.75 a day -
paltry for a country that boasts a per capita income of around
$100,000, one of the highest in the world.
New York-based Human Rights Watch (HRW) issued a report this
month condemning abuses it found in Qatar, calling for an
overhaul of labour practices well ahead of the 2022 tournament.
"We met a group of seven Nepali workers at (Qatar's flagship
sports complex) Aspire Zone, who said that their employer had
not paid them for nearly four months, and that they wanted to
return home to Nepal but their employer refused to give their
passports back," Human Rights Watch Middle East researcher
Priyanka Motaparthy told Reuters in the Qatari capital.
"We interviewed workers on Doha's new airport who said they
had illegal wage deductions - employers who had taken money out
of their monthly paychecks."
Foreign labourers' plight contrasts with the rising wealth
of Qatar's own nationals - who account for just 250,000 of the
country's 1.7 million population - which has helped the state,
the world's biggest exporter of liquefied natural gas, avoid the
unrest seen in other parts of the Middle East in the past year.
Last September, the government raised basic salaries and
social benefits for Qatari public sector employees by 60
percent, while military staff received 50-120 percent increases.
There were no such pay rises for migrant workers.
Many of those workers, predominantly from India, Nepal and
Bangladesh, accumulate significant debts to finance their move
to the Gulf, Motaparthy said. Often they arrive without accurate
information about the jobs that await them and become trapped in
jobs they never agreed to, or receive salaries far below what
they counted upon earning.
"Employers are supposed to be responsible for recruitment
fees, but nearly every worker we spoke to in Qatar paid their
own," she s a id.
While foreign contractors are often to blame for worker
abuse, human rights groups criticise the Qatari government for
not ensuring companies abide by local laws.
Other Gulf states have also been criticised for their
treatment of migrant workers, including the United Arab
Emirates, where HRW has highlighted hidden charges and other
abuses imposed on labourers on a $27 billion cultural project in
Abu Dhabi that will host branches of the Louvre and Guggenheim
museums.
However, international human rights organisations say Qatar
lags other Gulf states in terms of worker protection, with a
sponsorship law seen as one of the most restrictive in the Gulf.
Kuwait and Bahrain have amended their sponsorship rules so
workers can change employers after working under a sponsor for
three years in Kuwait and for one year in Bahrain. In Qatar,
workers need their sponsor's permission to change jobs no matter
how long they have worked, leaving employers with the power to
register workers who quit as "absconders" subject to detention
and deportation or deny them exit visas, HRW says.
Qatar's Ministry of Labour did not respond to requests by
Reuters for an interview with officials on employment issues.
Ministry of Labour Undersecretary Hussein al-Mulla was quoted as
saying by local newspaper al-Arab in May that Qatar intended to
abolish the sponsorship system and replace it with a
contract-based system. He did not give a timeframe.
Human rights and labour activists say the fact that HRW was
allowed to hold a news conference in Qatar this month may be a
sign that the government, keen to boost its international image
ahead of the World Cup, will address problems.
Qatar's current labour law, passed in 2004, sets a limit on
working hours for local and foreign labourers, apart from
domestic workers such as housemaids, a n d makes provisions for
workers' health and safety. It requires employers to pay wages
on time each month and bans recruitment agents licensed in Qatar
from charging workers fees. It also prohibits employers from
confiscating passports, sets strict requirements for workers'
accommodation and bans midday work during summer months.
But inadequate enforcement of the law means employers can
pick and choose what protections to give with relative impunity,
HRW said.
The law also stipulates that no more than four workers share
a room in workers' accommodation, prohibits the use of bunk
beds, and requires employers to provide drinking water, air
conditioning and proper ventilation at all worker accommodation.
Yet at three labour camps visited by Reuters there were
eight workers per small room, all of whom slept in bunk beds.
"The laws are there. They're quite detailed and good. And
there are significant penalties for breaking these provisions.
But there's no implementation," said Motaparthy, who met
officials at Qatar's Foreign Affairs Ministry this month.
"The line over and over again from Qatari officials is that
this is illegal in Qatar, so it must not be happening."
INADEQUATE MONITORING
As construction on most of the World Cup-specific projects
has not yet begun, the number of migrant workers heading to
Qatar is likely to rise sharply in the next few years.
The Qatar government, which forecasts a budget surplus of 8
percent of GDP for 2012/13 and revenues of 206 billion riyals
($56.6 bln) thanks to booming revenues from liquefied natural
gas, has outlined lavish public investment plans worth $95
billion over five years to 2016.
That will include building roads, public transport
facilities, an $11 billion airport, nine state-of-the-art
stadiums equipped with cooling technology, and 54 team camps in
preparation for the soccer tournament.
Hassan Al Thawadi, secretary general of the government-run
committee overseeing World Cup preparations, acknowledged
earlier this year that there were labour issues but said Qatar
was committed to reform, and contractors would be required to
ensure that international labour standards were met.
HRW has asked the committee to introduce independent
monitoring of all its projects.
"They do understand that they are out of step with the
global community. They profess to care, but I have very little
confidence that we are looking at a government that is really
prepared to remedy the situation," Sharan Burrow, General
Secretary of the International Trade Union Confederation (ITUC),
who met with officials from Qatar's Labour Ministry this month,
told Reuters by telephone.
The ITUC has asked to provide a list of companies that it
recommends should work on infrastructure projects in Qatar and
the government has agreed.
U.S. construction and engineering firm CH2M Hill Inc, which
will oversee the construction of World Cup stadiums in Qatar,
has said it is working with the government-led committee to
develop standards for foreign workers, who are not allowed to
join unions in the Gulf state.
For impoverished nations like Nepal and Bangladesh,
remittances sent back home from the Gulf by labourers like Bhanu
provide a key source of foreign exchange.
But unlike in the UAE, which introduced an electronic wage
payment system in 2009, most workers in Qatar are paid in cash
rather than via bank accounts, making it difficult to monitor
whether they have been paid.
Previous World Cups have provided an opportunity to advance
workers' rights in host countries. Workers in South Africa, host
of the 2010 World Cup, and Brazil, due to stage the event in
2014, secured wage rises and health and safety provisions.
Pressure on Qatar to follow suit will only intensify.
"We said to the Foreign Affairs ministry, Qatar has been a
leader in calling for human rights in Libya, in calling for the
protection of people in Syria. You can be a leader here, too.
This is an opportunity," Motaparthy of HRW said.
(Editing by Susan Fenton)