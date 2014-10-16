Oct 16 Britain's Labour Party is expected to
announce plans on Thursday that will ban buy-to-let investors
from purchasing new flats in London and other parts of Britain,
the Financial Times reported.
The plans, part of the Lyons review authorised by Labour
Party leader Edward Miliband, will allow first-time buyers to
buy newly built homes, the FT reported. (on.ft.com/1F0fCIa)
Under the new plans, councils will be able to designate new
"housing growth areas" with authority to assemble land and
ensure that construction commences, the paper said.
"A significant proportion of homes on those sites cannot be
bought by anyone before first-time buyers from the area have
been given the chance." the FT reported quoting Ed Miliband.
The new rules are likely to be used by London boroughs and
other city authorities where professional investors from
Malaysia, Singapore and China often buy new properties, even
before they are built, the FT said quoting a Labour Party aide.
The new rules come months after Labour Party alarmed
landlords by announcing that landlords and tenants would be able
to conduct a rent review no more than once a year and there
would be a limit on any rent rises.
The Labour Party could not be reached for comment outside
regular business hours.
(Reporting by Ankush Sharma in Bangalorel Editing by Cynthia
Osterman)