LOS ANGELES May 29 Former Microsoft Corp chief executive Steve Ballmer has won the bidding for the NBA's Los Angeles Clippers franchise with a $2 billion offer, the Los Angeles Times newspaper reported on Thursday.

Ballmer outbid two groups, one led by media mogul David Geffen that offered $1.6 billion and another from Los Angeles investors who bid $1.2 billion, the Times reported without identifying its source.

