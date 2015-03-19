JERUSALEM, March 19 Internet and network
security provider Check Point Software Technologies is
in talks to buy cyber-security firm Lacoon Mobile Security for
$80 million, Israeli newspaper Calcalist reported on its website
on Thursday.
Israel-based Check Point declined to comment on the report.
Officials at Lacoon Mobile Security could not immediately be
reached for comment.
Calcalist said that Lacoon, which provides mobile cyber
security solutions and whose board director was a co-founder of
Check Point, was formed in 2011 by ex-members of the Israeli
army's intelligence and electronic espionage unit 8200. The
company has raised $11 million, Calcalist said.
Check Point in February spent tens of millions of dollars to
buy Israeli cyber-security start-up Hyperwise.
Shlomo Kramer, a co-founder of Check Point who left that
company more than a decade ago, invested in both Hyperwise and
Lacoon.
(Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch. Editing by Jane Merriman)