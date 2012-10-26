UPDATE 1-GM China sales slip for second month in May as old model phased out
* GM phased out older Buick Excelle model (Adds context, Toyota and Nissan sales)
GENEVA Oct 26 Switzerland's Maus Freres Group has agreed to buy a 30.3 percent stake in Lacoste SA, adding to the 35 percent it already holds and valuing the company at between 1.0 billion and 1.25 billion euros
Swiss family-held group Maus Freres said in a statement on Friday it was offering the same conditions to buy the shares of the remaining family shareholders in the French fashion brand.
It added the deal would assure the future of the sportswear maker.
(Reporting by Tom Miles and Stephanie Nebehay; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)
* GM phased out older Buick Excelle model (Adds context, Toyota and Nissan sales)
* Says it will offer an off-floor distribution of 250,000 shares on Tokyo Stock Exchange from June 12 to June 16