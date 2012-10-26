* Deal comes amid Lacoste family feud
* Maus Freres boosts stake in Lacoste to 65 percent
* Deal values French sportswear maker at up to $1.6 bln
* Offers same terms to buy rest of Lacoste family shares
(Adds background on Lacoste family, adds PARIS to dateline)
GENEVA/PARIS, Oct 26 Switzerland's Maus Freres
Group has agreed to buy an additional 30.3 percent stake in
Lacoste SA, on top of the 35 percent it already holds and
valuing the classic French sportswear maker at between 1.0
billion and 1.25 billion euros ($1.29-$1.62 billion).
The sellers are a group of family shareholders including
Michel Lacoste, former chairman and chief executive of Lacoste
and the son of Rene Lacoste, the founder of the brand that bears
the crocodile symbol.
Swiss family-held group Maus Freres said in a statement
issued in Geneva on Friday it was offering the same conditions
to buy the shares of the remaining family shareholders.
The deal comes amid a Lacoste family feud over the
management of the brand that has pitted Michel Lacoste against
his daughter, Sophie Lacoste-Dournel, who was named nonexecutive
chairman in September.
Michel Lacoste opposed his daughter's nomination, saying
that Maus, which has three voting members on the company's
board, had convinced part of the family to form an alliance and
take control of the brand.
Maus controls 35 percent of Lacoste through its unit
Devanlay, while the balance of the shares is held by 22 Lacoste
family members, who have rights of first refusal on the disposal
of each other's shares.
The deal, which is subject to fulfillment of a number of
conditions that the Swiss group did not specify, would assure
the future of the chic sportswear maker, to the benefit of
employees, licencees, partners, distributors and customers, Maus
Freres said.
Maus Freres Group, which had sales of 5.3 billion Swiss
francs ($5.67 billion) in 2011, owns department stores and
home-improvement chains in Switzerland and also distributes
clothing brands such as Gant worldwide.
Representatives of Lacoste SA were not immediately available
to comment.
($1 = 0.9353 Swiss francs)
($1 = 0.7733 euros)
(Reporting by Tom Miles and Stephanie Nebehay, additional
reporting by Elena Berton in Paris; editing by Helen
Massy-Beresford and Matthew Lewis)