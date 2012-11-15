GENEVA Nov 15 Lacoste SA, the French classic
fashion brand that bears the crocodile symbol, has been acquired
fu lly by the Swiss family-held group Maus Freres, the buyer said
on Thursday.
The deal -- which follows a Lacoste family feud over
management -- valued the French sportswear maker at 1.0 billion
euros, Maus Freres said in a statement issued in Geneva.
"All Lacoste family shareholders have decided to sell the
totality of their shares to Maus Freres, which already held 35
percent of Lacoste capital via its subsidiary Devanlay," it said
regarding the brand founded by tennis man Rene Lacoste.
(Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay)