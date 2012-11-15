(Adds details, background)
By Stephanie Nebehay
GENEVA Nov 15 Lacoste has been bought by Swiss
family-held group Maus Freres in a deal which valued the French
sportswear and fashion maker at 1 billion euros ($1.3 billion),
Maus Freres said on Thursday.
The deal, which follows a Lacoste family feud over
management, aims to ensure the longevity of the Lacoste brand,
Maus Freres said. Founded in 1933 by French tennis champion Rene
Lacoste, the brand took its logo from his nickname "The
Crocodile" which he earned for his tenacity on the court.
"All Lacoste family shareholders have decided to sell the
totality of their shares to Maus Freres, which already held 35
percent of Lacoste capital via its subsidiary Devanlay," said
Maus Freres, which owns department stores and home-improvement
chains in Switzerland.
Maus Freres said last month it had agreed to buy an
additional 30.3 percent stake in Lacoste from sellers including
Michel Lacoste, the former chairman and chief executive, giving
it control. The deal was subject to fulfilment of conditions it
did not specify but it was offering the same conditions to buy
the shares of the remaining family shareholders.
A family feud over the management of the brand pitted Michel
Lacoste against his daughter, Sophie Lacoste-Dournel, who was
named non-executive chairman in September.
A group of Lacoste shareholders said a week ago that they
planned to sell their combined 28 percent stake to Maus Freres.
[ID:nWEA7025}
($1 = 0.7856 euros)
(Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; Editing by Jon Hemming)