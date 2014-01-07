BRIEF-Citic Guoan Wine plans asset management firm with partners
* Says it plans to invest 100 million yuan ($14.53 million) to set up asset management firm with partners
PARIS Jan 7 Lactalis, Europe's biggest dairy group, said on Tuesday it had agreed to buy South Indian dairy company Tirumala Milk Products for an undisclosed amount.
"I confirm that Lactalis bought Tirumala Milk Products," a Lactalis spokesman said.
He was speaking after sources told Reuters that Lactalis agreed to buy Tirumala for $250-$300 million. (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Lionel Laurent)
* Says it plans to invest 100 million yuan ($14.53 million) to set up asset management firm with partners
April 21 Diversified U.S. manufacturer Honeywell International Inc reported a higher-than-expected quarterly profit on Friday, as sales in its aerospace and energy businesses came in above the company's forecast.