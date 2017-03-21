MILAN, March 21 France's Lactalis failed to
reach the 90 percent stake in Parmalat it required to
proceed to delist the Italian food company in the last day of a
buyout offer, a filing by the Milan bourse showed on Tuesday.
Lactalis, the world's largest dairy firm, bought 15.11
percent of the shares on offer or just under 1.85 of Parmalat,
the filing showed. This would give them a total of 89.6 percent
in Parmalat when added to their previous holding in the Italian
group.
Parmalat was relaunched in 2005 after going bankrupt
following a financial scandal and Lactalis won control of it in
2011.
The French company said in December it sought to buy the
12.26 percent of Parmalat it did not already own with the aim of
delisting the group.
Earlier this month Lactalis had raised the price of the
shares on offer to 3 euros per share after complaints from some
investors that its previous bid undervalued the Italian group.
(Reporting by Elisa Anzolin, writing by Giulia Segreti)