BRUSSELS May 11 French dairy product group
Lactalis gained approval from the European Commission on Friday
to buy Swedish dairy cooperative Skanemejerier after the EU
competition regulator said the deal would not result in any
major changes in the market.
Lactalis, the world's largest dairy product group, unveiled
the deal in January. Skanemejerier has annual sales of 330
million euros.
The European Commission said in a statement that the
transaction would not lessen competition.
"The Commission's investigation showed that the proposed
transaction would not significantly alter the market structure
in relation to dairy products and that the merged entity would
face competitive pressure from a number of credible
competitors," the EU watchdog said in a statement.
(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee)