BRIEF-LeEco says merger agreement to acquire Vizio will not proceed due to regulatory headwinds
* LeEco - LeEco Global Group Ltd's merger agreement to acquire vizio will not proceed due to regulatory headwinds
Sept 4 Ladbrokes PLC : * Acquisition of Australian sportsbetting business * Will acquire gipl for an initial consideration of A$22.5 million,
* invigor signs three-year contract extension with Moët Hennessy Australia