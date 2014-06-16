June 16 Ladbrokes Plc :

* Ladbrokes extends debt maturity and diversifies sources of finance

* Proceeds from bond issue to be used to pay down existing bank debt, Ladbrokes has successfully extended maturity to June 2019 of 350 million pounds of its previous 540 million pound bank facilities

* And cancelled a surplus 135 million pounds of previous facilities