BRIEF-Tata Motors March group global wholesales, including JLR, up 9 pct
* Tata Motors group global wholesales in March 2017, including Jaguar Land Rover, were at 129,951 nos., higher by 9% over March 2016
Sept 26 Ladbrokes PLC : * 2013 operating profit for digital division will be below market expectations * 2013 digital operating profit will be within a range of £10 million to £14
* Tata Motors group global wholesales in March 2017, including Jaguar Land Rover, were at 129,951 nos., higher by 9% over March 2016
* Uttam Sugar Mills says temporarily stoppage of distillery division situated at Barkatpur unit