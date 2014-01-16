Jan 16 Ladbrokes PLC : * Expects operating profit for 2013 to be around the middle of the current

range of analysts' forecasts of between 129.8 and 151 million pounds * To hold the total dividend per share at its current level (8.90P per share in

2012) in 2013 and at least maintain this level in 2014. * Says on track to deliver against its key strategic priorities during H1