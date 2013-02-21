LONDON Feb 21 Ladbrokes, Britain's
second largest bookmaker, said the benefits of investment in its
online business should begin to flow through fully in the second
half of the year.
Ladbrokes reported an 8 percent rise in operating profit to
206 million pounds ($315.2 million)for 2012, ahead of analyst
forecasts for 204 million.
The company has struggled with digital technology but said
it expected its new sports betting and mobile platforms to be
rolled out in the first two quarters of 2013.
"We expect these developments to drive growth in Digital
revenues and earnings, particularly during the second half of
the year," Chief Executive Richard Glynn said.