Oct 9 Bookmaker Ladbrokes Plc said it
had signed a 1.35 billion pound ($2.07 billion) facility with
banks to fund its proposed merger with Gala Coral.
The new facility has three tranches and will be available
for drawing subject to completion of the merger with Coral, the
company said.
Ladbrokes and Gala Coral sealed an all-share merger in July,
creating a 2.3 billion pound betting group that would seek to
expand its online business.
($1 = 0.6507 pounds)
(Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama
Dwivedi)