Oct 9 Bookmaker Ladbrokes Plc said it had signed a 1.35 billion pound ($2.07 billion) facility with banks to fund its proposed merger with Gala Coral.

The new facility has three tranches and will be available for drawing subject to completion of the merger with Coral, the company said.

Ladbrokes and Gala Coral sealed an all-share merger in July, creating a 2.3 billion pound betting group that would seek to expand its online business.

($1 = 0.6507 pounds) (Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)