LONDON Aug 8 Ladbrokes, Britain's second largest bookmaker, said operating profit slid almost 20 percent in the first half of the year, hit by a slowdown in its high street betting shops.

The company also reported one-off costs of 21.8 million pounds ($33.8 million) related to its new partnership with online software developer Playtech, but maintained its interim dividend at 4.3 pence per share.