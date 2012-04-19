* Digital unit revenues up 5.9 pct
* UK retail sales up 9 pct
* Q1 op profit up 3.9 pct to 50.4 mln stg
* Shares up 3.8 pct
By Rhys Jones
LONDON, April 19 Britain's second-biggest
bookmaker Ladbrokes reported growing revenue at its
online business, which it said was starting to catch up with
rivals after a hefty investment programme.
Ladbrokes, which pulled out of talks to buy online gambling
businesses 888 and Sportingbet last year, has
embarked on a 50 million pounds, two-year investment programme
to improve the performance of its internet business, which has
lagged that of rival William Hill and others.
The company said net revenue at its digital division grew
5.9 percent in the three months to the end of March, boosted by
good growth in online sports and in play betting.
"We're investing not only to catch up with competitors but
to differentiate and get ahead of them and we have really
started to make some ground," Chief Executive Richard Glynn told
reporters.
"We're making steady progress and will see the results of
this investment boosting profit in the second half and through
2013," Glynn added.
William Hill and family-owned Bet365 lead the fast growing
in-play sports betting, a survey of Europe's online betting
firms by industry researcher Gambling Compliance revealed late
last year.
Bet365 offers the widest range of sports and events but
William Hill offers more possible bets per event, according to
the survey.
Gambling Compliance's winter 2011 survey showed Ladbrokes
lagged rivals Bet365, Sportingbet and Bwin on
possible bets per event.
However, in the most recent survey this year only Bet365 was
ahead of Ladbrokes on bets per event.
Shares in Ladbrokes, which have risen a fifth in the last
three months, were 3.8 percent up at 168.55 pence by 0800 GMT,
valuing the company at around 1.7 billion pounds ($2.73
billion).
"This update demonstrates growing evidence that the recent
operational investments are now beginning to feed through into
improving revenue and profit trends," said Deutsche Bank analyst
Richard Carter.
"The group's key product of sports has grown first quarter
net revenue by 22 percent, which is key given this is the engine
of future online growth,"
Ladbrokes said first quarter group operating profit rose 3.9
percent to 50.4 million pounds, on revenues 8.9 percent higher.
The company, which has around 2,100 shops in Britain, said
net revenues at its British retail businesses grew 9 percent,
helped in part by favourable results at the recent Cheltenham
horse racing festival.
"Retail is the bedrock of the business and allows us to
invest in other areas," said Glynn, who added that the company
expected to perform well this year with the Euro 2012 soccer
tournament seen generating around 300 million pounds of turnover
for the industry.
Earlier this year Ladbrokes reported a smaller than expected
0.4 percent fall in 2011 operating profit.
Rival bookmaker William Hill is due to report first quarter
results on Friday.