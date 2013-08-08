(Corrects verb in first paragraph)
LONDON, Aug 8 Ladbrokes' customers
shunned UK betting shops and the gaming machines inside during
July's heatwave, compounding a slide in first half operating
profit which underscored the need to build up its online
business.
Britain's second largest bookmaker has been less successful
than larger rival William Hill in exploiting the growing
online market and expanding overseas, making it more dependent
on its chain of almost 2,300 shops on British high streets.
Overall group operating profit fell almost 20 percent to
85.7 million pounds ($133 million) in the six months to the end
of June the company said on Thursday.
Its UK Retail business, still its largest division, was hit
by higher costs and taxation and a slowdown from the popular
gaming machines that had been a growth driver in recent years.
Ladbrokes also said a heatwave in July cut customer numbers
in betting shops by up to 15 percent, with earnings from
machines down 9.2 percent over the month.
"Although this weather effect is one off, it is unlikely
that lost machine revenue will be recovered during the rest of
the year," it said.
Ladbrokes warned investors in April it expected operating
profit to fall this year after a poor performance from horse
racing and online gaming in the first quarter.
DIGITAL ALLIANCE
Shares in Ladbrokes fell 3.5 percent to 200.3p in early
business.
Ladbrokes shares had risen by 27 percent over the past year,
compared with an increase of almost 60 percent for William Hill.
The growth of online gambling and relaxation of rules on
gambling in a number of U.S. states have helped to attract
investors to the sector.
Ladbrokes has taken steps to address some of the problems
that have held it back.
It has formed an alliance with Playtech, the online
gaming software company that was previously a joint venture
partner of William Hill.
Ladbrokes also paid 30 million euros earlier this year to
buy Irish-based Betdaq, a smaller rival to betting exchange
company Betfair.
Ladbrokes reported one-off costs of 21.8 million pounds in
the first half, largely related to its new partnership with
Playtech that will see a new mobile gambling site launched early
in 2014.
Chief Executive Richard Glynn said he was disappointed that
progress in reshaping the business was not yet reflected in the
bottom line.
"We have maintained the dividend for shareholders, confident
that the plans we now have in place will generate growth in
earnings in 2014 and beyond," he said.
