LONDON Dec 3 British bookmaker Ladbrokes
said it would begin a search to replace current chief
executive Richard Glynn after his five-year stint at the helm,
in an update that reassured that trading was in line with the
company's view.
Ladbrokes has been struggling to keep pace with market
leader William Hill in the growing online gambling
market and Glynn's position had appeared under threat in recent
months.
The company said on Wednesday that from the start Glynn's
appointment had been to turn around the company within a five
year term, a process the board said was on track.
"The board will shortly start a process to identify his
successor and the search will evaluate both internal and
external candidates," the company said in a statement on
Wednesday.
It said that Glynn had agreed to continue as CEO into 2015
to oversee an orderly succession.
