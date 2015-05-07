LONDON May 7 Britain's second biggest bookmaker
Ladbrokes said on Thursday its Chairman Peter Erskine
would step down this year, marking the latest management change
after a new chief executive was appointed in March.
Erskine, who has been in the role since 2009, said that with
new CEO Jim Mullen in place he felt it was the right time for a
change in chairman.
Mullen has been tasked with managing a retail business under
tough regulatory pressures and with improving its offering in
the increasing popular online market where Ladbrokes has lagged
rivals.
(Reporting by Neil Maidment; Editing by Karolin Schaps)