* Ladbrokes hires William Hill man to lead digital unit
* Ladbrokes seeks to match online success of rival
* William Hill plays down departure
By Keith Weir
LONDON, May 1 British bookmaker Ladbrokes
has hired Jim Mullen from William Hill to run
its online operations, as it seeks to emulate the success of its
larger rival in the fast-growing sector.
William Hill has expanded online and internationally in
recent years, pulling clear of Ladbrokes as Britain's largest
bookmaker and entering the FTSE 100 index of leading
companies on Wednesday.
Gaming companies are spending heavily on promoting their
online services to boost their share of a fragmented market.
Ladbrokes uses former soccer player Chris Kamara in its ads,
while fellow ex-player Robbie Savage has a similar role at
William Hill.
Mullen, who had worked as chief operating officer of William
Hill's online business, will have the title of director, digital
when he starts work in November, Ladbrokes said.
He will find some familiar faces in his new role, as
Ladbrokes has just launched a partnership with gambling software
developer Playtech - a joint venture partner of William
Hill until only last month.
William Hill said Mullen's departure was not a significant
loss to the business, noting he was no longer involved with the
running of its own online operations.
"Mullen was not COO (chief operating officer) of the online
business as he was re-assigned to different responsibilities
last year," a company spokesman said. "We have a strong, growing
and dynamic top team at William Hill."
Ladbrokes issued a profit warning last month after a poor
performance from horse racing and online gaming in the first
three months of the year.
"At this particular point in time, we are frustrated,"
Ladbrokes Chairman Peter Erskine told the company's annual
shareholders' meeting on Wednesday, saying the profit warning
was a setback.