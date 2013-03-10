LONDON, March 10 Ladbrokes, Britain's
second-largest bookmaker, is poised to strike a deal with gaming
software supplier Playtech, to boost its online
operations, The Sunday Times reported.
The newspaper said the two were in advanced talks about a
tie-up that would hand Playtech a bigger role in running
Ladbrokes' internet casino and bingo games.
It said a partnership could be announced in the next few
days.
Playtech is due to publish full-year results on Thursday.
Ladbrokes said last month it expected to see payback this
year from a 50 million pound ($75 million) investment in an
online business that had failed to keep pace with rivals.
Earlier this month, Playtech sold its stake in a joint
venture with William Hill, Britain's No. 1 bookmaker,
for 424 million pounds.
Both Playtech and Labrokes were not immediately available
for comment.