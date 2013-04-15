BRIEF-Goodyear to redeem $700 mln in senior notes
* Will redeem all of its outstanding $700 million in principal amount of 7.0% senior notes due 2022 on May 15, 2017
LONDON, April 15 Ladbrokes, Britain's second largest bookmaker, said it expected annual operating profit to be at the bottom end of market forecasts after softer trading than expected in the first quarter of the year.
In an early release of its first quarter trading statement, Ladbrokes said operating profit fell to 37.4 million pounds ($57.5 million) in the three months to March, down 13 million pounds, blaming higher costs and disappointing returns from the Cheltenham horse racing festival.
MILAN, April 14 The new Chinese owners of Italian soccer club AC Milan plan to invest in a stadium and could eventually list the team on a stock market to help revive its fortunes, AC Milan's chief executive-designate said on Friday.