May 21 Ladbrokes said as many as 100
employees at its headquarters in Harrow could lose their jobs as
Britain's second-largest bookmaker transfers a number of roles
to its operation in Israel, set up as part of its agreement with
gaming software developer Playtech.
In March, Playtech and Ladbrokes, which has struggled to
keep up with the online offering of UK market leader William
Hill, finalised an agreement for the former to advise
and assist the bookmaker with its digital services for an
initial period of five years.
Ladbrokes Israel began operations at the start of the month
and the company said it was transferring a "number of key tasks"
to the unit.
"As a result of this and the company's ongoing commitment to
maximising efficiency, a number of Ladbrokes employees have been
placed at risk of redundancy and a 90-day consultation period
has begun," Ladbrokes said in a statement, adding it expected
about 100 jobs to be affected.