LONDON Feb 25 Britain's second-biggest
bookmaker, Ladbrokes, said first-half operating profit
in 2014 would take a hit due to upgrades of its online offering,
as it ended another troubled year with a sharp fall in annual
profit.
The company has struggled to keep pace with its larger rival
William Hill and establish itself in a growing online
market, prompting a series of profit downgrades that have piled
pressure on Chief Executive Richard Glynn.
Ladbrokes, a familiar sight in Britain's town centres with
2,300 retail outlets, formed an alliance with software developer
Playtech last year to gain ground in serving the
growing number of gamblers who bet on sports events through
their computer, tablet or smartphone, but the switching of its
gaming products to a new system is taking longer than expected.
The onus is on Glynn and his team to deliver on an upturn
promised by the middle of the year when it aims to have upgraded
its online operations in time to take advantage of interest in
the soccer World Cup in Brazil.
"Completion of the remaining platform, product and
capability upgrades means first-half 2014 group operating profit
is targeted to be ahead of second-half 2013 but down on the
comparative period, with further growth anticipated through the
second half of 2014," the company said on Tuesday.
Ladbrokes said annual operating profit for 2013 fell 33
percent to 138.3 million pounds ($230 million), broadly in line
with market forecasts, with profits from its UK retail business,
its largest division, down 26 percent, and profits at its
digital division down 74 percent.
The firm said it would close 40 to 50 shops during 2014.