LONDON Oct 23 British bookmaker Ladbrokes
said it was on track to meet targets for the year after
reporting a 94-percent jump in operating profits in the third
quarter, helped by the effect of the World Cup soccer
tournament.
Ladbrokes also confirmed that it would pay an annual
dividend of at least 8.9p per share, which was what it gave
shareholders last year.
Operating profit was 33 million pounds ($53 million) in the
three months to the end of September, almost double the
equivalent figure of 17 million in 2013.
"Ladbrokes is on track. The major operational improvements
completed in H1 are now delivering growth," Chief Executive
Richard Glynn said in a statement.
"Our performance in the World Cup and throughout Q3
demonstrate that we are competing successfully and winning
customers," he added.
Ladbrokes has been struggling to keep pace with market
leader William Hill in the growing online gambling
market and Glynn has come under pressure from shareholders to
improve performance.
(1 US dollar = 0.6231 British pound)
(Reporting by Keith Weir; editing by Keiron Henderson)