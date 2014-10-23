(Adds shares, analyst comment, William Hill results)
LONDON Oct 23 British bookmaker Ladbrokes
said it was on track to meet financial targets for the
year after reporting a 94-percent jump in operating profits in
the third quarter, relieving the pressure on Chief Executive
Richard Glynn.
Ladbrokes has been struggling to keep pace with market
leader William Hill in the growing online gambling
market and Glynn's position has appeared under threat.
The impact of the soccer World Cup helped to boost operating
profit to 33 million pounds ($53 million) in the three months to
the end of September, almost double the equivalent figure of 17
million in 2013.
"The changes and the investments we made in the business are
starting to be reflected in the results," Glynn told Reuters,
saying the company was "on track" for full year targets.
Glynn has previously reassured investors that growth would
return in the second half of the year after a series of
setbacks. The company is expected to report operating profit of
around 128 million pounds in 2014, down from 138 million in the
previous year.
Ladbrokes also confirmed that it would pay an annual
dividend of at least 8.9p per share for 2014, which would be in
line with what it gave shareholders last year.
The World Cup has given bookmakers a shot in the arm as they
prepare for higher taxes that will come into force in their core
British market over the coming months. William Hill reported an
89 percent rise in third-quarter operating profit earlier this
week
Ladbrokes shares edged 0.4 percent lower to 128.5p by 0710
GMT and are down around 28 percent this year, reflecting
investor concerns over tax changes.
Glynn said a new tax regime for online gambling and
increased taxes on high stakes gambling machines in betting
shops would cost Ladbrokes around 50 million pounds next year.
Ladbrokes said it was closing around 90 shops in 2014 and
that further betting shop closures were "inevitable" in 2015 as
it seeks to cut costs.
(Reporting by Keith Weir; editing by Keiron Henderson)