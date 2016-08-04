* H1 operating profit up by a better-than-expected 34 pct
LONDON, Aug 4 Soccer club Leicester City's
fairy-tale triumph in the English Premier League and surprising
results in the European Championship boosted first-half profits
at Ladbrokes and put it on track to beat expectations
for the year.
The Premier League victory by the 5,000-1 outsiders cost
Ladbrokes about 3 million pounds ($4 million), it said on
Thursday, but the triumphs of Leicester and other underdogs
through the season cost many more customers their bets on the
likelier winners.
The bookmakers' wins in soccer more than offset the worst
results on record for bookmakers at the Cheltenham Festival
horse races in March and a string of wins by the favourites at
Royal Ascot in June.
Leicester's victory had also reinvigorated the market, Chief
Executive Jim Mullen said, with fans backing other unfavoured
teams in the hope that lightning strikes twice.
"History would strongly dictate that such a run of results
in our favour would see customer staking suffer, but
encouragingly these numbers firmly buck that trend and combine
strong staking and a good margin," he said.
"All 500-1 and above shots were about 10 percent of our
stakes. It's now 30 percent because of Leicester, so all the
fans of Middlesbrough and Burnley are getting on," he said.
Shares in the British bookmaker were up nearly 4 percent at
144 pence by 1110 GMT, as analysts at Deutsche Bank said market
forecasts for full-year operating profit were likely to increase
5-8 percent.
"Favourable gross margins (football good, horses bad) do not
fully explain the strong performance. We think this underscores
increased confidence in the underlying Ladbrokes' marketing and
product offer," they said.
Mullen also said the company has been investing in new
products and increased marketing online and in its betting shops
ahead of its 2.3 billion-pound merger with rival Coral, which
was approved last month.
The groups have to sell 350-400 of their shops before the
deal goes ahead to satisfy the competition regulator but Mullen
said he hoped to complete the disposals by the end of September.
Ladbrokes operates around 2,227 betting shops in the UK and
Coral around 1,850.
Mullen said he was particularly pleased with the performance
of its in-store business in the first half. "If you have the
right product, the right environment and customer service that
is best in sector, it will come through in the customer metric,
and we are now seeing OTC (over-the-counter) staking up 1.3
percent," he said.
The group's operating profit in the half year was up 34
percent at 52.3 million pounds, beating UBS's forecast of 49
million pounds, on revenue 13 percent higher at 661.8 million
pounds.
The company said the consensus market forecast for its
full-year operating profit was 95.5 million pounds before
Thursday's results.
($1 = 0.7510 pounds)
