BRIEF-Goodyear to redeem $700 mln in senior notes
* Will redeem all of its outstanding $700 million in principal amount of 7.0% senior notes due 2022 on May 15, 2017
LONDON, April 15 Ladbrokes Plc * Shares fall eight percent after company warns operating profit to be at bottom of market range.
* Will redeem all of its outstanding $700 million in principal amount of 7.0% senior notes due 2022 on May 15, 2017
MILAN, April 14 The new Chinese owners of Italian soccer club AC Milan plan to invest in a stadium and could eventually list the team on a stock market to help revive its fortunes, AC Milan's chief executive-designate said on Friday.