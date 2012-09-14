Sept 14 Ladder Capital Finance Holdings LLP and Ladder Capital Finance on Friday sold $325 million of senior notes in the 144a private placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. J.P. Morgan, Deutsche Bank and Wells Fargo were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: LADDER CAPITAL AMT $325 MLN COUPON 7.375 PCT MATURITY 10/01/2017 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 100 FIRST PAY 04/01/2013 MOODY'S Ba3 YIELD 7.375 PCT SETTLEMENT 09/19/2012 S&P B-PLUS SPREAD 666 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH DOUBLE-B MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS