By Ju-min Park
| SEOUL, April 27
SEOUL, April 27 Christian groups in South Korea
called on Friday for pop icon Lady Gaga to cancel her concert
here saying it was "pornographic" and promoted homosexuality.
South Korea's government has already bowed to public
pressure and banned under-18s from attending the 26-year old's
concert, but protesters gathered outside the venue said that was
not enough.
"Some people can accept this as another culture but its
impact is huge beyond art and debases religions. Even adults
can't see her performance which is too homosexual and
pornographic," said Yoon Jung-hoon, a reverend who organised the
"Civilians Network against the Lady Gaga Concert".
The singer's hit song "Born This Way" celebrates the
empowerment of gay men and women, something that many in South
Korea, which is the second most Christian country in Asia after
the Philippines, say is an immoral lifestyle.
Lady Gaga, whose real name is Stefani Joanne Angelina
Germanotta, has been in Seoul for close on a week as she kicks
off her Asian "Born this Way" tour.
"Nervous for tonight. Hope I make little monsters happy and
proud," she Tweeted a few hours before the concert kicked off.
Yoon's group claims to have collected 5,000 supporters on
Facebook against the concert and some have also called for a
boycott of the sponsor Hyundai Card. The protesters have also
threatened a boycott of its parent company, Hyundai Motor Co,
South Korea's largest car-maker.
"The Christian Council of Korea with 12 million Christians
and 55,000 churches will take all kinds of measures such as
boycotting Hyundai Card to root out this kind of obscene
culture," the council said in a statement.
Yoon said he would attend the concert to "monitor" the
performance for homosexual content that could corrupt young
people.
(Reporting by Ju-min Park; Editing by David Chance and Sanjeev
Miglani)