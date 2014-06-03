* Merger to enable Lafarge to grow in Africa
* To sell products across the continent
* Deal to close in second half of 2014, subject to approvals
By Chijioke Ohuocha
LAGOS, June 3 French cement maker Lafarge
will combine its South Africa business with publicly
traded Nigerian unit Lafarge Wapco, listing its
Africa interests together on the Lagos bourse, its country chief
executive officer said on Tuesday.
Guillaume Roux said the deal, worth $1.35 billion, will see
the Lafarge group get $200 million in cash and 1.4 billion new
shares in Lafarge Wapco to effect the merger.
The new company, Lafarge Africa Plc, will have a market
capitalisation of more than $3 billion and will be listed on the
Nigerian Stock Exchange, Roux told a news conference. Lafarge
group will own 73 percent of the combined entity.
The combined company would seek to boost capacity by 5.5
million tonnes to 17.5 million tonnes after the merger.
"The consolidation will enable the enlarged entity to
accelerate growth on the continent and expand its product
offering in South Africa across the region," Roux said.
He said Standard Chartered Bank acted as
independent valuation adviser on the deal while Nigerian-based
investment bank Chapel Hill Denham was financial adviser on the
merger. Lafarge Africa will become the sixth highest capitalised
company on the Nigerian bourse, Roux said.
Lafarge faces intense competition in Africa, especially from
arch rival Dangote Cement, owned by Africa's richest man, Aliko
Dangote. The company, Nigeria's biggest with a market
capitalisation of around $24 billion, is set to roll out cement
plants across Africa.
The combined entity accounted for $1.25 billion in 2013
annual sales, and earnings before interest, tax, depreciation
and amortisation (EBITDA) stood at $345 million.
Roux said cement industry demand was projected to grow by
around 14 percent over the next five years in Nigeria while it
will grow by around 4 percent in South Africa over the same
period.
Lafarge owns 60 percent of Lafarge Wapco, its listed
subsidiary in Nigeria, 58.6 percent of another Nigerian listed
company Ashaka Cement Plc, and 100 percent of Atlas
cement company limited. It has joint ownership with Holcim of
privately held United Cement Company of Nigeria. It owns 100
percent of the Lafarge South African business.
Roux said he expected the deal, which is still subject to
shareholders' and regulatory approvals, to close in the second
half of the year.
Shares in Lafarge Wapco closed flat at 113 naira per share
on Tuesday, valuing it at 337.6 billion naira, while Ashaka
Cement gained the maximum 10 percent allowed to 25.99 naira.
