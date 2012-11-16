PARIS Nov 16 Lafarge, the world's
biggest cement maker, and mining company Anglo American
on Friday said they had agreed to sell a number of UK assets to
the family of Indian steel tycoon Lakshmi Mittal for up to 285
pounds sterling.
The two companies said they would sell Mittal a portfolio of
Tarmac and Lafarge construction materials operations in the UK
and Tarmac's 50 percent ownership interest in Midland Quarry
Products Limited (MQP).
They said deal would lead to an upfront payment of 272
million pounds sterling which included up to 30 million pounds
sterling contingent on the performance of the underlying assets
over the next three years.