PARIS Nov 16 French cement maker Lafarge said it would get 160 million euros from its joint sale of UK assets with miner Anglo American to the family of Indian steel tycoon Lakshmi Mittal for up to 285 million pounds sterling.

"Lafarge will get around half the amount of that sale, or around 160 million euros, which will be used to cut debt," a spokeswoman for Lafarge said.

She added that with this transaction, Lafarge had by now raised nearly 650 million euros in asset sales since the beginning of the year against a target of at least 1 billion euros.

