PARIS, June 22 Lafarge on Friday said
it expects to cut further 97 jobs in France as part of a plan to
merge its three French divisions into one, to be headquartered
in the Paris region.
The move comes a week after the cement maker unveiled plans
to cut costs by 1.3 billion euros ($1.63 billion) and boost
profits over the next four years as it seeks to slash its debt
pile and regain an investment-grade rating.
Lafarge - which employs a total of 68,000 people, including
5,300 in France - said in February it would cut 460 jobs
worldwide, including 90 in France, as part of a reshuffle of its
corporate structure announced in November 2011.
