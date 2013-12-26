(Adds background, debt detail)
PARIS Dec 26 French cement maker Lafarge
said it would sell its remaining 20 percent stake in
its former European and South American gypsum operations to
Belgian building materials group Etex for 145 million euros
($198 million) in cash.
The transaction is expected to be completed in the coming
weeks, the company said in a statement on Thursday. Lafarge had
sold 80 percent of the business to Etex in 2011 but retained a
minority holding.
Lafarge has been shedding non-core assets and refocusing on
cement and concrete after the debt it racked up to buy Middle
Eastern cement maker Orascom led to the loss of its investment
grade rating in 2011.
The world's largest cement maker wants to reduce its debt
pile below 10 billion euros this year and 9 billion in 2014. Net
debt was 10.94 billion euros as of Sept. 30.
Lafarge also set a new target in November to boost core
earnings by at least 1.1 billion euros over 2015 and 2016 partly
through additional cost cuts of 600 million euros.
Lafarge agreed to sell its North American gypsum business
earlier this year to U.S. private equity firm Lone Star for $700
million.
($1 = 0.7317 euros)
