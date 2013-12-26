PARIS Dec 26 French cement maker Lafarge said it would sell its remaining 20 percent stake in its former European and South American gypsum operations to Belgian building materials group Etex for 145 million euros ($198 million) in cash.

The transaction is expected to be completed in the coming weeks, Lafarge said in a statement on Thursday. ($1 = 0.7317 euros) (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Geert De Clercq)