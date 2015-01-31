WASHINGTON Jan 31 Cement companies Lafarge SA
and Holcim Ltd are nearing a deal to sell at
least $7 billion worth of assets to Ireland's CRH PLC,
the Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday, citing people
familiar with the matter.
The Journal noted that the sale of the assets in Europe,
Canada and elsewhere was a precondition of winning antitrust
approval for the roughly $40 billion pending merger between
France's Lafarge and Switzerland's Holcim.
The newspaper said CRH was a finalist in an auction for the
assets, competing in recent days with a private-equity
consortium including Blackstone Group LP, Cinven and Canada
Pension Plan Investment Board. The paper said that the deal was
not yet complete but CRH was poised to win the auction.
(Writing by Frances Kerry; Editing by Alan Crosby)