May 26 Cement companies Holcim and
Lafarge said on Tuesday that they have reached a
binding agreement under which Irish cement maker CRH Plc
will buy some of their assets for 6.5 billion euro
($7.07 billion).
The deal, which will transform the Irish company into the
world's third-biggest building materials supplier, was announced
in February and includes assets in Europe, Canada, Brazil and
the Philippines.
The divestment deal, which was cleared by EU antitrust
regulators last month, was a condition for France's Lafarge and
Switzerland's Holcim to merge.
($1 = 0.9195 euros)
