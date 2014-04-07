PARIS, April 7 Cement makers Lafarge and Holcim said on Monday that two-thirds of the divestments needed for their merger to satisfy competition watchdogs would be in Europe and the rest outside of the continent.

Lafarge Chief Executive Bruno Lafont, who will become CEO of the new merged entity, LafargeHolcim, declined to give more details on which countries in Europe might be most affected.

The companies currently also have overlapping business operations in Canada, Brazil, India and China, Lafont told reporters on a call detailing the terms of a merger that will create the world's top industry player with combined sales of 32 billion euros ($44 billion). ($1 = 0.7303 Euros) (Reporting by Natalie Huet; Editing by James Regan)