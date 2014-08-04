(Adds detail)
ZURICH Aug 4 Holcim Ltd and Lafarge
<SA LAFP.PA> gave details on Monday of the activities they plan
to offload in Brazil in order to gain antitrust approval for
their merger to create the world's largest cement maker.
The assets the Swiss and French companies propose to sell
include three integrated cement plants and two grinding stations
as well as one ready-mix plant in southeastern Brazil.
"These proposed divestments have been presented to
(Brazilian antitrust watchdog) CADE in the context of pre-filing
negotiations and will now be subject to review and further
discussion until a final decision is reached with the
authority," the two said in a statement.
Holcim and Lafarge need to shed assets generating about 5
billion euros ($6.71 billion) in annual revenue to help persuade
competition watchdogs to back the proposed deal, which was
unveiled in April and would create a combined group with $44
billion in yearly sales.
The two said Brazil will remain a key market for cement,
aggregates and ready-mix concrete following conclusion of the
deal, which is expected next year.
The companies said they would discuss the proposed disposals
with employee representative groups in parallel with talks with
the competition authorities and potential buyers.
($1 = 0.7457 Euros)
(Reporting By Katharina Bart, editing by Tom Miles and Jane
Merriman)