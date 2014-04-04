UPDATE 1-BHP cuts key output targets, sees some petroleum divestment
* Narrows iron ore output to 265-275 mln/t (Adds details on U.S. petroleum, Elliott, quote)
PARIS/ZURICH, April 4 French and Swiss cement makers Lafarge and Holcim said on Friday they were in advanced discussions over a possible merger of equals, but that no agreement had yet been reached.
"Lafarge and Holcim believe that ... there is rationale in considering a potential merger that could deliver significant benefits to customers, employees and shareholders," Lafarge said in a statement.
Shares in both companies rose earlier following a report of a possible merger aimed at creating the worlds' largest cement company with a market value of more than $50 billion. (Reporting by Natalie Huet in Paris and Alice Baghdjian in Zurich; Editing by James Regan)
* Narrows iron ore output to 265-275 mln/t (Adds details on U.S. petroleum, Elliott, quote)
SYDNEY, April 26 BHP Billiton on Wednesday trimmed its full-year production guidance for iron ore, coking coal and copper due to bad weather at mines in Australia and industrial action in Chile over the last quarter.