ZURICH Aug 4 Holcim Ltd and Lafarge
<SA LAFP.PA> gave details on Monday of the activities they plan
to offload in Brazil in order to clinch antitrust approval for a
merger to create the world's largest cement maker.
The Swiss and French firms propose to sell Holcim and
Lafarge assets including including 3 integrated cement plants
and 2 grinding stations as well as one ready-mix plant in
southeastern Brazil.
"These proposed divestments have been presented to
(Brazilian antitrust watchdog) CADE in the context of pre-filing
negotiations and will now be subject to review and further
discussion until a final decision is reached with the
authority," the two said in a statement.
Holcim and Lafarge need to shed assets generating about 5
billion euros ($6.71 billion) in annual revenue to help persuade
competition watchdogs to back the proposed deal, which was
unveiled in April and would create a combined group with $44
billion in yearly sales.
($1 = 0.7457 Euros)
(Reporting By Katharina Bart, editing by Tom Miles)