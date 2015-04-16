(Corrects headline and story to clarify first tranche of shares to be listed in mid July, not early August)

ZURICH, April 16 Swiss cement maker Holcim said on Thursday it expects the first tranche of new shares in its tie-up with France's Lafarge to be listed on exchanges in Zurich and Paris in mid July.

Shareholders must back a capital increase at the cement maker's extraordinary general meeting on May 8 to fund the fusion of the companies, which together would have reported a pro-forma net profit of 1.579 billion euros in 2014.

In an invitation to shareholders, Holcim proposed increasing share capital through issuing up to 264.237 million fully paid-in registered shares with a par value of 2 Swiss francs each.

A second tranche of shares will be listed in early August, Holcim said. (Reporting by Alice Baghdjian; Editing by Michael Perry)