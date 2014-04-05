PARIS, April 6 The world's two largest cement
makers, France's Lafarge and Switzerland's Holcim
, on Saturday agreed on the terms of a merger that
would create a company with a stock market value of around $55
billion, French newspaper Le Figaro reported on its website.
Representatives at Lafarge and Holcim were not immediately
available to comment on the story, which did not say how it got
the information.
The two companies had already issued dual statements on
Friday announcing they were in advanced talks to merge, a deal
which would help them slash costs, trim debt and better cope
with the soaring energy prices and weaker demand that have hurt
the sector since the 2008 economic crisis.
The transaction will see Holcim launch a public takeover
offer for Lafarge, payable entirely in shares, Le Figaro said.
If successful, the combined entity will be based in Switzerland
but will have operational headquarters in both Switzerland and
France. Lafarge Chief Executive Officer Bruno Lafont will become
CEO of the combined entity while the chairman will be Swiss,
according to the report.
But any deal is likely to draw scrutiny from European
competition watchdogs, as a Lafarge-Holcim entity would have a
dominant position in both Europe and the United States.
Regulators would probably require the companies to shed
cement plants and distribution facilities before approving any
merger.
(Reporting by Lionel Laurent; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)