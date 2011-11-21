PARIS Nov 21 A new reorganisation at French cementmaker Lafarge may have a "limited" impact on staff numbers, chief executive Bruno Lafont said on a conference call on Monday.

"It is premature to speak of the consequences in terms of employment ... If there is an impact, we think it will be limited," Lafont said.

Lafont's comment came after the company announced a new organisation by country rather than by product line, a "natural next step" after the sale of most of its gypsum activities, it said. (Reporting By Gilles Guillaume; Writing by Lionel Laurent; Editing by Dan Lalor)