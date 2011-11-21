PARIS Nov 21 A new reorganisation at
French cementmaker Lafarge may have a "limited" impact
on staff numbers, chief executive Bruno Lafont said on a
conference call on Monday.
"It is premature to speak of the consequences in terms of
employment ... If there is an impact, we think it will be
limited," Lafont said.
Lafont's comment came after the company announced a new
organisation by country rather than by product line, a "natural
next step" after the sale of most of its gypsum activities, it
said.
(Reporting By Gilles Guillaume; Writing by Lionel Laurent;
Editing by Dan Lalor)