SEOUL Dec 12 France's Lafarge is
seeking to sell its South Korean unit Lafarge Halla Cement Co
for roughly 700 billion won ($650 million) and is currently
searching for buyers, South Korean online media Edaily reported
on Wednesday.
Lafarge is looking to sell its majority stake in Lafarge
Halla Cement and has chosen U.S.-based Lazard and HSBC's
South Korean unit as managers for the sale, Edaily
said.
Lafarge could not be contacted immediately for comment. A
spokesman for Lafarge Halla Cement said the unit had no
knowledge of possible sale plans by Lafarge which owns roughly
90 percent stake in the unit. HSBC's South Korean investment
banking unit and Lazard declined to comment.
Lafarge, the world's largest cement maker, has been shedding
non-core assets as it tries to cut its debt below 10 billion
euros ($13.0 billion) from 12.2 billion euros.
($1 = 1076.7500 Korean won)
($1 = 0.7693 euros)
(Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)