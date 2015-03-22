(Corrects to make clear Wolfgang Reitzle, not Bernard Fontana,
will be co-chairman of merged group)
PARIS, March 22 Lafarge boss Bruno
Lafont had to be removed as chief executive-elect of a merged
Lafarge-Holcim cement group because of the "value drift" that
occurred after the tie-up was announced last April, Holcim's
chief executive said.
In an interview with France's Journal de Dimanche, Bernard
Fontana, chief executive of the Swiss side of the proposed
Franco-Swiss partnership, said last week's decision to change
the management structure as well as the one-for-one share
exchange ratio was not about style and national differences but
about performance.
"I am French and a Polytechnician," he said in a reference
to the elite French school that educates top French executives.
"So I am the proof that Holcim can be run despite the cultural
differences between a Swiss and a French management style ...
But when a value drifts, that raises a governance problem.
"My main subject since the announcement of the merger has
been to keep the teams focused on performance and it is that
which brought about the new calculation on parity."
Under pressure from its shareholders as Lafarge's earnings
outlook dimmed relative to Holcim's, the Swiss company threw the
merger in to doubt a week ago by telling Lafarge it wanted to
renegotiate the terms of the deal.
After days of intense talks, during which Lafont spoke of
"cheap tricks", the two sides agreed new terms that gave Holcim
shareholders a better deal and made Lafont a non-executive
co-chairman, alongside Holcim's Wolfgang Reitzle, rather than
CEO.
However, the lack of a decision on a replacement CEO, who
would not be on the board under the new arrangement, leaves
questions over what tensions remain between the two sides and
the degree of support among Holcim shareholders.
Lafont's removal from the role, and the realigned share
exchange at nine Holcim shares for 10 Lafarge shares, also make
the deal look less like the merger of equals it was presented as
almost a year ago.
